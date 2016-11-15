Miami-Dade mayor resists “sanctuary city” label as Trump promises crackdown

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom Pause

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

2:20 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives his victory speech Tuesday after defeating Raquel Regalado

0:48 Video shows speeding Porsche that killed college student