Anti-Donald Trump protesters shut down streets in Miami

A week after Donald Trump stood at Bayfront Park in Miami asking for votes, hundreds of protestors of his presidency began a peaceful march there that moved onto the MacArthur Causeway, stopping traffic in both directions, and later, Interstate 95.
The protest began shortly before 6 p.m. in front of Bayfront Park Amphitheater. Initially the peaceful but rowdy protest blocked two traffic lanes on Biscayne Boulevard in front of the entrance to the park. Police were there, but stayed well back and didn’t interrupt even as cars navigated around the protesters.
The boisterous group, which numbered 300 to 400 people when it started moving, began marching north on Biscayne Boulevard at 6:15 p.m. Chanting “Black lives matter,” “Trans lives matter,” and “Love trumps hate,” they marched past Bayside Marketplace, then forged past the American Airlines Arena and on past the museums.
Miami police, who had stayed off to the side, raced ahead in vehicles to block the roads and keep the marchers safe.
At the MacArthur Causeway the group headed east up the ramp toward the beach. They wielded handmade signs reading “You’re fired” and “Not my president.”
Megan Shade, 26, a recent Florida International University grad and Democrat party volunteer, said she helped coordinate the protest as an emotional outlet for people.
“A lot of us are extremely frustrated,” said Shade. “My goal is for people to get their frustrations out peacefully.”
As they got onto the causeway, the protesters climbed onto barriers and blocked traffic in each direction, still chanting. At one point a small group that came west from Miami Beach hooked up with the group on the causeway just behind the old Miami Herald building.
By 7:15 p.m., traffic on the causeway had been blocked for more than 30 minutes. The crowd of protesters grew.
Robert Smith was on his way to dinner when he got stuck in the protest. He was with three friends who are Coast Guard veterans and wanted to take advantage of Veterans Day discounts. But because of the protest, they said, they missed their dinner reservations.
“I’m not annoyed,” Smith said. “It’s an inconvenience, but this is what we signed up for when we won the birth lottery and were born in America.”
Smith said he didn’t agree with the protest and that he didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton, but that he still respected their right to protest.
The traffic jam stretched west on the Dolphin Expressway. Police barricaded the expressway, blocking cars from approaching the MacArthur, and forcing traffic to turn onto northbound Interstate 95
Protesters included people of all ages, races and genders, with babies and children. People appeared to be having a good time, ringing bells. Vendors joined the crowd, selling bottled water. The protest was organized by a coalition of activist groups ranging from the Socialist Party to the Uhuru Solidarity Movement. Their causes ranged from abolition of the Electoral College to Black Lives Matters to LGBTQ rights.
“It encourages me to see the young people taking a stand for what is right. There’s no room for hate in this country,” said the Rev. Carlos Cruz, sitting on a wall on the MacArthur and taking part in the march and chants.
Ron Wood, a Trump supporter from Wisconsin, brought his three children, ages 11 to 14, to experience the protest
“I wanted to educate my kids that there’s more than one view,” he said.
His 13-year-old daughter, Jessica, said she was surprised by signs with strong or profane language.
“There’s so much hatred toward Trump,” she said.
By 7:30, some protesters had climbed over the median and headed back east toward the mainland. Florida Highway Patrol officers directed them down the embankment on the north side of the causeway back toward Biscayne Boulevard and then south toward the park where they had started.
Blasting bullhorns and still chanting, they passed under the towering condos on the boulevard as dozens of people watched from high above on balconies.
Their numbers still growing — police estimated the crowd at several thousand — they walked abreast, filling the southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard, stretching for most of a block. They walked to DuPont Plaza and then toward I-95. As the protesters cleared off, the causeway reopened in both directions just before 8 p.m.
“I don’t like how they picked Donald Trump, because he’s a racist person,” said Roman Martinez, a 13-year-old from Ponce Middle School was marching with his mother, Yosian Martinez, who voted for Hillary Clinton.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the marched walked onto I-95 and blocked traffic. Some people lay down on the road. Drivers heading in the opposite direction honked their horns.
Richard Murphy, a member at Metropolitan Community Church (a progressive Protest church), said he came with his church friends to help promote a cultural revolution of love and care that’s based of the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Even though he doesn’t think change will be immediate, he said he looked to millennials for hope.
“Even if it doesn’t happen in my generation, it will happen in their generation,” he said pointing to a nearby female teenager. “We’re in for the long haul. We keep fighting.”
