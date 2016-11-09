Teen charged with molesting two preschoolers. Detectives say there may be more victims.

The first time a 16-year-old boy was accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl at a Little Haiti preschool was two years ago.
The boy was 14 at the time; he was arrested and charged with sexually battery on a minor.
Then in July, another 5-year-old girl at the same school, Bola Learning Center, 8001 NE Miami Court, came forward and told detectives he forced her to perform a sex act on him when she was 3, according to police.
Once again, the boy, now 16, was arrested and charged with another count of sexual battery on a minor.
On Wednesday, detectives put out a call to the community for help in identifying other potential victims.
“Detectives believe there are other victims,” said Det. Kenia Fallat, a Miami police spokesman. “They have exhausted every avenue and need to make the public aware.”
The boy, whom the Herald is not identifying due to his age and the nature of the charges, was first arrested on Aug. 4, 2014, after a 5-year-old reported him to detectives. According to his arrest report, the girl said in a forensic interview that she went to the bathroom by herself and the lights were turned off. That’s when he came in. He told her that he would pinch her if she didn’t comply, a detective wrote in the report. She said she told him to stop and went back to class, according to the report.
At the time he denied the allegations and said he didn’t know the victim.
Then on July 28, a 5-year-old girl told detectives during a forensic interview that he molested her when she was 3, according to his arrest report. She said went to the bathroom by herself and he followed her, a detective wrote in the report.
This time, his mother advised him not to speak to the police, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS(8477).
