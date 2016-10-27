Regalado wants Gimenez tossed from Miami-Dade mayoral race

Raquel Regalado wants a judge to remove incumbent Carlos Gimenez from the Miami-Dade mayoral race over a flubbed qualifying check the incumbent submitted to the county’s Election Department in June with the wrong date.
The last-minute gambit by the school board member claims Miami-Dade violated state election laws by allowing Gimenez to qualify for the Aug. 30 primary, where he took 48 percent of the vote to Regalado’s 32 percent. A press release announcing the lawsuit cites a Florida statute requiring that any qualifying check returned by a bank be replaced with a cashier’s check.
The $1,800 check in question, received June 17, was incorrectly dated 2015 instead of 2016. It was replaced before the June 21 filing deadline with a properly-dated check from the Gimenez campaign’s bank account. Carolina Lopez, deputy director of the elections department, which reports to Gimenez, said the first check was never sent to the bank. Instead, the agency flagged the error and asked the campaign for a replacement, which was delivered the night before the noon qualifying deadline on June 21.
“Our records indicate Carlos Gimenez qualified as a 2016 Mayoral candidate during the official qualifying period,” Lopez wrote in a statement.
Regalado, a former practicing attorney, announced her lawsuit on the fourth day of early voting in Miami-Dade’s Nov. 8 election, with an untold number of residents already casting their ballots for the incumbent mayor and his challenger. The press release said the suit would ask a judge to retroactively invalidate Gimenez’s candidacy. “The lawsuit seeks to disqualify Gimenez and void any votes for him in the Nov. 8 election,” read the release.
Regalado has cited the check mishap in the past as evidence of Gimenez manipulating county government to benefit him politically, since Miami-Dade is the only Florida county without an elected elections supervisor.
Filing documents show the Elections Department received the incorrectly dated check on the morning of June 17. It received the replacement check sometime after 10 p.m. on June 20, hours before the June 21 qualifying deadline.
Regalado questioned whether a candidate who didn’t also supervise the Elections Department would have been granted late-night access to the Doral headquarters to replace a flawed check. Elections said it had staff there late at night as the June 21 filing deadline approached for dozens of races, and any candidate could have dropped off materials to the agency then. Either way, the Gimenez campaign would have had several hours to deliver a new check during regular business hours on June 21 before the noon deadline.
An Gimenez campaign spokesman had no immediate comment on the lawsuit announcement. Regalado’s campaign announced an 11:45 a.m. press conference on the steps of the Miami-Dade courthouse to discuss the litigation.
The promised lawsuit, which had not yet appeared on the court system’s online docket, would attempt to remove Regalado’s lone opponent in the mayoral race. She and five other candidates challenged Gimenez in the Aug. 30 mayoral primary, where the incumbent took about 122,000 votes. Regalado finished second with 81,952 votes.
A recent poll by Bendixen Amandi for Univision and WLRN showed Regalado in roughly the same position, with 33 percent support in the survey of 600 likely voters. Gimenez improved his standing from the primary and was the choice of 55 percent of the poll participants.
Fernand Amandi, a partner in the polling firm, said Regalado’s suit announcement reflected a candidate trying to dramatically alter a campaign trajectory headed for defeat.
“Hell hath no fury like a losing candidate,” he said. “Just look at Donald Trump.”
Comments