Woman’s estate to get $200,000 from Miami after deadly dump-truck crash

The city of Miami will pay $200,000 to the estate of a woman killed in a violent 11-car crash last April involving a city dump truck.
Pamela Plummer was in the back seat of a taxi April 8 at a stop light on Northwest Seventh Street and 17th Avenue when prosecutors say Larry Ellis fell asleep at the wheel of his waste truck and slammed into the cab at speeds topping 60 miles per hour. The collision killed Plummer, 65, and sent seven more to the hospital.
Prosecutors declined to charge Ellis in Plummer’s death, saying he showed no signs of intoxication and falling asleep at the wheel isn’t a willful action. The city fired him last month.
Attempts Wednesday evening to reach Canor C. Pato, the attorney representing Plummer’s estate, were not successful.
The dramatic crash was the second in as many months involving a city waste truck. In February, Kaseem Smith drove his vehicle off an Interstate 95 overpass and fell into Jose Marti Park. Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso is scheduled to meet with AFSCME 871 union leader Joe Simmons Friday to discuss Smith’s return to the job.
Comments