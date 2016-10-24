Video shows how three people — including 12-year-old — were shot by woman at Miami park

The woman fired eight times. Three of them hit the mark.
At least that’s what police say can be seen on a video obtained by Miami police from a private residence across the street from Roberto Clemente Park, where on Saturday night three people were shot.
In the video, a woman wearing all white approaches three people and fires at them eight times. But the video is too far away to show the woman’s features clearly.
Police believe the woman was in a silver or white Chrysler that can be seen driving slowly back and forth on Northwest First Avenue at the six minute and 40 second mark. The park is at 101 NW 34th St.
Then, at the seven minute and 21 second mark in the video, the three people who were shot appear. They are walking north on Northwest First Avenue in front of two trucks when a slender, tall black woman wearing all white appears. She fires one shot — which police believe struck a 12-year-old boy in the stomach — before the group tosses their wallets and cellphones to the ground.
After picking up the property, the woman turns and fires seven more times, striking the two other victims. The three flee, two past the trucks to the north, the third person taking refuge between the vehicles.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on Northwest First Avenue as the group was walking north from 34th Street.
The 12-year-old underwent successful surgery. The 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old male who were also shot suffered graze wounds near their ankles. They have been released from the hospital.
“He’s out of surgery. He made it through fine,” Miami police spokeswoman Yelitza Cedano-Hernandez said of the child.
Cedano-Hernandez said police could use the public's help in identifying the shooter.
“We have vague info from the video,” she said.
