College kills downtown Miami museum project, blames feud with art dealer

The Miami Dade College Board of Trustees decided Monday to scrap plans to build a downtown cultural center on Biscayne Boulevard, citing a declining real estate market and the specter of “endless litigation” with a losing bidder.
In unanimously killing a possible public-private partnership with Related Group, trustees mostly blamed would-be developer and art dealer Gary Nader, whose development team has filed lawsuits seeking public records and challenging the college’s handling of a competitive process. Nader’s team launched the college’s competition by submitting an unsolicited bid to build a museum, theater, conference center and condos in 2015, but was ranked second to Related by a college selection committee.
The feud between Nader and the college was only heightened in April when the college learned someone had hired a private investigator to tail a project consultant and investigate her relationship with a Related Group executive. Nader publicly denied hiring the investigator, but declined to sign an affidavit attesting the same.
“There’s a little bit of me that mourns how badly this has turned out,” said Armando J. Olivera, vice chairman of the board, noting that the college has spent around $100,000 in legal fees.
Board Chairman Armando J. Bucelo said the college’s legal battle with Nader had turned the project into an “expense account” they could no longer afford. He also said Nader had “smeared” Miami Dade College in the press.
After the meeting, Betsy McCoy, general counsel for Related Group, said the developer was “deeply sorry” about the board’s decision.
“Clearly from their discussion, the Related Group presented a project that would bring an iconic contribution to the college and the community,” she said. “As a result of Mr. Nader’s litigious conduct and the commencement of three matters of litigation and the cost that has brought to the college, they simply can’t continue and incur the risk of additional litigation with Mr. Nader. The only way to stop that is to stop the project, to the great loss of the community and this college.”
Bill Riley, an attorney for Nader + Museu LLP, said the college was unfairly placing the blame at Nader’s feet. He said Nader’s lawsuits and a bid protest challenging the college’s decision to negotiate an agreement with Related were aimed at preserving his rights as a bidder, not blowing up the project.
He said Nader has spent around $4 million bidding on the project.
“They’d like to spin it that somehow we did something wrong because we didn’t want to forego our rights and sign an agreement not to sue,” he said. “This doesn’t serve Nader, and it doesn’t serve us.”
