Miami-Dade police officer involved in crash

A Miami-Dade police officer driving on Flagler Street in the early evening hours Thursday — with gusts from Hurricane Matthew still blowing through the area — got into an accident near Northwest 57th Avenue. People in another vehicle were injured.
Not much information was available by 8 p.m., but police said the officer was okay and some in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. It wasn't clear how many people were injured or how severe.
It also wasn't clear early Thursday night what caused the accident at West Flagler Street and Northwest 57th Avenue.
