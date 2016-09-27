José Fernández funeral procession set for Wednesday

A funeral procession and public viewing will be held Wednesday for Marlins pitcher José Fernández, who died in a tragic boating crash off South Beach early Sunday along with two friends.
The procession will depart from Marlins Park at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday. Fans have been asked to gather at the stadium’s west plaza around 2. Free surface parking is available on the west side of the stadium.
A public viewing will be held from 5 to 11 at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 8725 SW 32nd St., Miami.
A separate mass will be held Thursday for the Fernández family, Marlins players, coaches and front office personnel.
In lieu of flowers, the Fernández family requests charitable contributions to the JDF16 Foundation at the Miami Foundation. Fans can donate by sending checks to the Miami Foundation at 40 NW Third St. #305, Miami, FL 33128 or online.
Fernandez, 24, was killed after 3 a.m. Sunday when his boat, Kaught Looking, slammed into the north jetty at Government Cut, a shipping channel between South Beach and Fisher Island. The crash killed the beloved pitcher, and friends Emilio Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25.
The crash is under investigation.
The families of Macias and Rivero have established Gofundme accounts to help pay for their services.
Miami Herald staff writer Greg Cote contributed to this report.
