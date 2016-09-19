Here are the 500 best-paid employees in Miami-Dade’s county government

On the top end of Miami-Dade County’s payroll, lawyers tip the scales.
Employees from the County Attorney’s Office dominate the Top 20 list of best-paid workers in Miami-Dade’s government, a sprawling bureaucracy that includes Miami International Airport, PortMiami, the county police force, Zoo Miami, and other agencies. With more than 25,000 employees, county government is the second-largest employer in Miami-Dade, behind the school system.
Below you’ll find an interactive ranking of the county government’s 500 best-paid workers, culled from 2015 payroll data. At the top of the list: County Attorney Abigail Price-Williams, who took over the top lawyer job last year after Robert Cuevas (No. 6 on the list) retired. At year’s end, Price-Williams’ earnings topped $347,000.
