Here are the 500 best-paid employees in Jackson’s hospital system

Miami-Dade’s public hospital system is also home to some of the best-paid workers in county government.
Jackson Memorial, the main hospital in downtown Miami, and its expansion sites across the county account for some of highest paychecks of 2015 among county workers. Our compensation survey looked at more than 90,000 payroll entries for Jackson, the Miami-Dade school system, and Miami-Dade’s county government itself.
No employee comes close to the $1 million Jackson CEO Carlos Migoya made in 2015. That’s much less than his main rival in the private sector: Baptist Health’s Brian Keeley made close to $4 million, according to the nonprofit hospital system’s latest tax return. Jackson representatives say the relatively high government pay for Migoya, his deputies and the system’s top doctors are needed to remain competitive in the healthcare hiring market.
In a statement, Migoya said the investment Jackson makes in employees helped lead to a reversal of the financial crisis underway when he took the top job in 2011. “In just five years, Jackson has gone from struggling to survive to thriving with solid plans for long-term growth and sustainability,” he said. “The people of Miami-Dade County can rest assured that Jackson will continue providing world-class care for generations to come.”
You can scroll through our list of Jackson’s 500 best-paid employees below.
