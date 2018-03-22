“Navigating the Shifting Real Estate Market”: Panelists Robin Schwartz of Caliber Home Loans, Frances Alban of Alban Communications, moderator Steve Rothaus of the Miami Herald, Cathy Pareto of Cathy Pareto & Associates and Marty Davis of Legal Solutions Group.
LGBTQ South Florida

LGBTQ chamber hosts discussion ‘Navigating the Shifting Real Estate Market’

By Steve Rothaus

srothaus@miamiherald.com

March 22, 2018 07:20 PM

More than 70 business people on Wednesday attended a Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce luncheon to discuss “Navigating the Shifting Real Estate Market.”

Panelists Marty Davis of Legal Solutions Group, Cathy Pareto of Cathy Pareto & Associates, Robin Schwartz of Caliber Home Loans and Frances Alban of Alban Communications discussed Miami's fast-changing real estate market. (I moderated the 60-minute talk.)

The Miami-Dade Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce partnered with event co-chairs Mirielle Enlow of Keller Williams, Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora of Becker and Poliakoff and title sponsor Davis. The luncheon was held at Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay.

