LGBTQ chamber hosts discussion ‘Navigating the Shifting Real Estate Market’

More than 70 business people on Wednesday attended a Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce luncheon to discuss “Navigating the Shifting Real Estate Market.”
Panelists Marty Davis of Legal Solutions Group, Cathy Pareto of Cathy Pareto & Associates, Robin Schwartz of Caliber Home Loans and Frances Alban of Alban Communications discussed Miami's fast-changing real estate market. (I moderated the 60-minute talk.)
The Miami-Dade Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce partnered with event co-chairs Mirielle Enlow of Keller Williams, Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora of Becker and Poliakoff and title sponsor Davis. The luncheon was held at Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay.
Click here to view a Facebook gallery of photos from the event.
