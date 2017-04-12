Noted HIV/AIDS researcher Mark Wainberg drowns off Bal Harbour beach

Groundbreaking HIV/AIDS researcher Dr. Mark Wainberg, a former president of the International AIDS Society, drowned Tuesday afternoon off a Bal Harbour beach. He was 71.
Bal Harbour police Captain Mike De La Rosa said from what police were told when they arrived, “The gentlemen had been in the water with other members of his family. The son stated he lost sight of his dad. He put his grandson back on the beach and went out to look for his dad. He found him and began to swim back to the shore. Others on the beach helped bring him to shore.”
By that point, Bal Harbour police officers were on the beach, roughly parallel to Northeast 102nd Street, and administered CPR. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and transported Wainberg, considered an internationally renowned scientist, based out of Montreal.
De La Rosa said red flags went up after Tuesday morning’s National Weather Service surf report, indicating strong currents or strong surf.
Wainberg was on the first team to discover, in 1989, the anti-viral drug, Lamivudine, to be used in treating AIDS. His ensuing AIDS research earned him honors such as the Order of Canada and the Legion d’honneur, the highest honors for civilians given by Canada and France, respectively.
The Canadian Medical Hall of Fame lauded Wainberg before his 2015 induction as having “revolutionized our understanding of HIV/AIDS at medical, epidemiological and political levels.”
Waineberg was a Medicine and Microbiology professor at Montreal’s McGill University, where he received his bachelor’s degree, as well as director of the McGill University AIDS Centre. He earned his Ph.D from Columbia University and did post-doctoral research at Hadassah Medical School at Hebrew University.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments