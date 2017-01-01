Right till the end, movie star Debbie Reynolds remained ‘unsinkable’

Film star Debbie Reynolds, who died last week at 84 a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, was best-known for one of her earliest parts, playing opposite Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in arguably the best movie musical of all time, “Singin’ In the Rain” (1952).
But Reynolds’ favorite film role came 12 years later, playing the title role in one of M-G-M’s last big movie musicals, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964). The film brought Reynolds her only Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
Six months before Reynolds’ death on Dec. 28, Warner Archive released ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’ on Blu-ray in high definition. The film co-stars Harve Presnell (from the original Broadway cast) and features a score by ‘The Music Man’ composer Meredith Willson. The big hit from the show: “I Ain’t Down Yet.”
“I had a lot of fun doing that,” Reynolds said upon accepting the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, Carrie Fisher standing by her side. “In that movie, I got to sing a wonderful song called ‘I Ain’t Down Yet.’ Well, I ain’t.”
