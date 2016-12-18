LGBTQ South Florida

Mr. Latino Wolf: ‘Words cannot describe’ winning Wilton Manors pageant

By Steve Rothaus

Zavid Bacho of Miami was proclaimed Mr. Latino Wolf in a pageant held Friday night at Wolf Bar in Wilton Manors.

Other contestants: J.C. Mounduix (co-winner, popularity), Damian Leon (second place and co-winner, popularity), Jerson Velazquez and Marcelo Coco Holberg.

“Thank u all who came and supported me last night! Words cannot describe the way I'm feeling to be Mr. Wolf,” Bacho tweeted after the pageant.

The pageant was presented by HIV prevention organization Latinos Salud, Wolf Bar and Henrry Meza Design.

View a gallery of photos from the Mr. Latino Wolf pageant at Steve Rothaus’ LGBTQ South Florida on Facebook.

LGBTQ South Florida

