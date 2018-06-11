He was caught selling LSD on Duval Street, cops say — then got the shock of his life

A Key West man was caught selling LSD on Duval Street just after midnight Monday, police said.
Scott McLaughlin was arrested on charges of felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and drug equipment possession. He had 58 grams of the hallucinogenic drug, wrapped up in individual aluminum foil cubes, police said.
He also had $850 in cash on him.
Officers had to stun him with a Taser gun to stop him from resisting, according to the arrest report.
McLaughlin and his pal Brandon Bentley, 49, of Key West, tried to enter Irish Kevin's bar, 211 Duval St., but were turned away because Bentley wasn't wearing a shirt.
The duo walked away but soon returned and started arguing with the bouncers and "tried to get physical," police wrote, with Bentley trying to kick one of the doormen.
When a scuffle broke out, an officer arrested Bentley on the spot. But McLaughlin took off running and was about to run right into another officer when the officer tackled him instead, the report stated.
McLaughlin remained locked up Monday afternoon at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
Comments