U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, checks out a debris-choked canal in Marathon on April 4, 2018. Seven months after Hurricane Irma, many Keys residents are struggling with debris and hurricane damage. Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com
Rubio blames ‘bureaucracy’ for the wait on federal Irma funding

By Gwen Filosa

April 04, 2018 05:30 PM

Asked why parts of the Florida Keys remain severely damaged nearly seven months after Hurricane Irma, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio had one word: Bureaucracy.

“It’s a pretty straightforward task,” Rubio said, standing in a trailer park in Marathon where a canal is still choked with debris and filth from the storm. “Get the money that we’ve already voted for down here so they can hire people to clean this up.”

People applauded.

“Don’t clap yet, we’ve got to get the money,” Rubio said. “We just voted for the money; the hard part is getting the federal government to release it. We’ll keep banging on the door. There’s nothing else they can use the money for — it’s appropriated for this.”

Rubio added, “Next time we get back here, these things will be cleaned up.”

Rubio also attended a one-hour roundtable discussion at the Marathon Government Center where he spoke with mostly elected leaders about struggles in the Keys over affordable housing.

“We’ve had a housing crisis in this community for decades,” said County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, of Key West. “The storm exacerbated it and revealed the real depth of the problem.”

One solution, she said, is to purchase property and deed-restrict it for affordable and workforce housing.

“We don’t have the depth of resources to be able to do that,” Carruthers said.

A woman from Big Pine Key, one of Irma’s hardest-hit places in the Keys, held back tears as she told the room her community is still suffering.

“There’s no FEMA money,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “FEMA’s gone. FEMA’s not returning phone calls. Most people have just given up.”

While leaving the trailer park, Rubio joked that he could personally help out with cleaning out Keys canals.

“I’ll get my 20-footer and start pulling things out,” Rubio said.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

