Three-year-old with intestinal issues airlifted 200 miles from Norwegian cruise ship

A three-year-old boy had to be evacuated from a Norwegian cruise ship Monday when he experienced intestinal problems.
The Coast Guard flew the boy from the Norwegian Dawn, which was approximately 200 miles southwest of Key West, to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital in Key West.
After receiving a satellite phone call from the cruise ship reporting the boy with intestinal issues, Coast Guardsmen arrived at the ship around 4:30 p.m. and evacuated the boy and his mother.
The boy is in stable condition.
