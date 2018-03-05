A motor home involved in the crash near Mile Marker 80 has damage to its front end and windshield. Three people died in the crash Monday.
A motor home involved in the crash near Mile Marker 80 has damage to its front end and windshield. Three people died in the crash Monday.

Four women killed in massive crash that shut down U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys

By DAVID GOODHUE

March 05, 2018 06:13 PM

The Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday identified the four people killed in a Monday crash in Islamorada as visitors from Spain.

Troopers said the dead are Margarita Cortes-Pardo, 31, from Illes Balears, Spain; Maria Lopez-Bermejo Rossello, 31, and Teresa Sanchez Quetglas, 30, both from Mallorca, Spain; and Ana Gaitan Diaz, 31, from Cordoba, Spain.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on the Tea Table Bridge near mile marker 80 of U.S. 1. The highway was at least partially closed for most of the afternoon while crews cleared the road and Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the scene.

FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney said the dead were in a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Cortes-Pardo heading north and attempting to make a left turn when an Isuzu truck carrying portable toilets driven by Carlos Manso Blanco, 30, from Marathon hit the vehicle from behind, pushing it into the southbound lane.

A 2016 Allegro motor home driven by Daniel Pinkerton, 62, from Alaska was traveling south and hit the right side of the car, pushing it southbound, where it collided with a tree on the side of the road, McKinney said.

The four Spain residents died immediately, McKinney said.

Pinkerton, his passenger Kim Pinkerton, 62, and Blanco were treated for minor injuries, according to the FHP report.

McKinney said charges are pending the FHP’s investigation into the crash.

