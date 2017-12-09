It was hard to find cheap housing in the Keys before Irma. Now, there’s ‘nothing’

More Videos 0:21 Giant waves sent by Hurricane Irma crash in Key West Pause 0:05 Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 0:53 Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 0:39 Return of the Bulls: Northwestern wins first state title in a decade 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 0:58 17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades 2:13 Popular windsurfing business forced to close after Irma faces bigger challenges 0:41 Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 2:13 'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors 0:35 Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer Lori Jones and her boyfriend, Kim Kenney, pose for a picture outside their tent at Castaways RV Park, at Father Tony Way & Avenue C in Big Pine Key on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Lori and Kim have been living in a tent next to their trailer that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma. Lori Jones and her boyfriend, Kim Kenney, pose for a picture outside their tent at Castaways RV Park, at Father Tony Way & Avenue C in Big Pine Key on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Lori and Kim have been living in a tent next to their trailer that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma.

