Florida Keys sheriff illegally jails immigrants, ACLU says

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

On Thursday, September 28, manatee Rebellion was released back to its natural waters, in the same area where he was rescued, after successfully undergoing rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium. On April 13, 2017, a male manatee was rescued from Buttonwood Sound in Key Largo having suffered from propeller wounds and fractured ribs. After receiving treatment at Miami Seaquarium for four months, Rebellion currently weighs 400 pounds and is seven feet long. The staff at the park named him Rebellion because he is very spunky.