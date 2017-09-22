It was supposed to be his final resting place. Then Hurricane Irma struck the Keys.

After Hurricane Irma hit Big Pine Key, a casket from a nearby cemetery wound up lifted by storm surge across the Overseas Highway, winding up along a neighborhood street. The top broke open, exposing the remains of a man in a baby blue suit. The casket, one of a handful displaced statewide by Irma, is now back in its proper resting place. Though the man was unidentified, The Herald has blacked out part of the photo out of respect to any family members. Larry Cumiskey Courtesy of