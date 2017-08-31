At the gateway to the Keys, a tollbooth’s closing has a human price

More Videos 1:37 'Cowboy' works his last day collecting tolls at Card Sound Road Pause 0:37 Coast Guard rescues Navy pilot from waters southeast of Key West 0:33 Hurricane Irma moving west 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 1:37 Mermaid tails at this popular aqua burlesque show 1:16 UM running back Mark Walton on the running games success in the victory over Bethune-Cookman 5:45 Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run 1:18 Cigarette thief swipes 36 cartons valued at $1,000 0:52 Con man pleads guilty to running a racketeering operation from inside a Miami jail 2:37 Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Cowboy' works his last day collecting tolls at Card Sound Road The human toll collectors on Card Sound Road collected fares from travelers to and from the Keys for 48 years. On Thursday, they collected their last tolls before they are replaced by SunPass machines. The human toll collectors on Card Sound Road collected fares from travelers to and from the Keys for 48 years. On Thursday, they collected their last tolls before they are replaced by SunPass machines. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

