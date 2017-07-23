An aerial view of Snipe Point near Key West.
July 23, 2017 7:24 AM

Shark bites a woman off the Keys

A 40-year-old woman was airlifted to a Miami hospital after she was reportedly bitten by a small shark Saturday near Snipe Point offshore Key West, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Key West received a call from a good Samaritan at 12:37 p.m. Saturday, reporting the incident and the location of the victim.

A 33-foot boat crew from Coast Guard Station Key West arrived on the scene.

The woman and her husband were taken to the station, where she was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services in good condition, the Coast Guard said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Becky Herrin said the woman was injured on her foot.

