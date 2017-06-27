Evans
June 27, 2017 4:01 PM

The Chihuahua was named Big John. He was choked to death. The owner told cops why

By Larry Kahn

A Marathon woman says she finally had enough of her 12-year-old dog, named Big John Evans, and strangled it to death Saturday morning.

The reason, she said: Big John Evans, a Chihuahua, had bitten her the night before. She said it was the third time this year the dog bit her.

Alice Evans, 61, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony. The charge alleges “excessive or repeated infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering.” Evans was arrested Tuesday afternoon and was being held on $25,000 bond at the Marathon jail.

Fishermen’s Community Hospital, where Evans went to treat her dog bite, notified the Florida Keys SPCA in Marathon about the dog’s death. Evans had told hospital staff she killed Big John around 5 a.m. by pulling “the collar tight and [holding] it until he died,” Deputy Amanda Coleman Smith wrote in her report.

After she killed her dog, she “went outside and buried Big John Evans in the yard,” Smith wrote in her report. Evans’ wound on her hand was “no larger than a pencil eraser,” Smith wrote.

Smith dug up Big John’s body from Evans’ yard at 594 28th St. oceanside and took him to the Marathon Veterinary Hospital for a necropsy. There, Dr. Andrea DelPino “confirmed the cause of death to be strangulation, a death resulting in the inflictation of pain, suffering and injury.”

When Smith asked Evans why she didn’t take Big John to the SPCA, apparently to surrender him, “Evans did not reply.”

