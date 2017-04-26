A rare flash across the sky captured on cop’s video

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:38 Lawsuit filed in case of famous shark filmmaker Pause 0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast 1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime 1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk 0:48 Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 2:31 Don Mattingly talks about 7-3 win over the Padres on Sunday 8:33 Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team 2:55 UM baseball coach Jim Morris Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Evan Calhoun’s dashcam captured video of a meteor late Tuesday night while he was working in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key. NOTE: You will see it appear from the upper left hand top. The video is edited to show the meteor twice. Monroe County Sheriff's Office