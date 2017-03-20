Heading to the Keys? Brush fire shuts down U.S. 1 in both directions near Card Sound Road

A fast-moving brush fire consumed about 200 acres Monday and has shut down U.S.1 in both directions near Card Sound Road and Southwest 384th Street.
The fire, dubbed Afternoon Fire by the Florida Forest Service, began at about 3 p.m. Monday on the east side of Card Sound Road, jumped Card Sound, proceeded west and then jumped U.S.1, said Scott Peterich, a spokesman for forestry.
Thick black smoke has diminished visibility in the area, Peterich said.
It was not immediately certain what caused the fire, but Peterich said since there was no lightning, it was likely caused by people.
Miami-Dade Fire crews are assisting with the blaze.
