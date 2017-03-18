A beer by any other name...avoids a lawsuit

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident Pause

2:55 Goran Dragic addresses Dion Waiters injury

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

0:46 Florida House Speaker Corcoran addresses Tiger Bay Club in Pensacola

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

4:08 Video: Miami doctor performs plastic surgery (Graphic Content)

0:28 Airport strike halts flights from Haiti

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

6:25 Get to know each team in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest region