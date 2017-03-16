Man masturbating in front of kids at playground had to be pulled away, cops say

2:54 Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch Pause

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screwworm in Key Deer

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:29 CityPlace Doral is ready for business

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:09 Lawyer talks about investigation into his pants catching fire during arson trial

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez

1:41 Spoelstra, Haslem react to Wade's season-ending injury