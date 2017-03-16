Florida Keys

Man masturbating in front of kids at playground had to be pulled away, cops say

By David J. Neal

Off-duty Monroe sheriff’s detective Tony Conde saw the man sitting in his parked 1994 BMW facing the child-packed Sombrero Beach playground around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Conde approached the car, feeling something amiss.

Conde, according to the sheriff’s office, Marathon resident David Banfield had his pants around his knees and was masturbating while watching the children.

Conde flashed a badge and asked Banfield to get out of the car. When Banfield refused, Conde and several bystanders physically removed Banfield from the car before officers on the clock came to complete the arrest.

Banfield, 63, is charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition and resisting arrest.

