A diver disappears off the Keys and the Coast Guard is searching

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice Pause

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:31 Driver hits 5-year-old boy crossing street (Graphic Content)

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

0:55 Teen shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade

2:14 U.S. Attorney: Dozens charged for identity theft in Miami