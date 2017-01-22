Trump sign ‘ruined my chill,’ so she slashed it with a knife, cops say

The presence of a Donald Trump sign at a Big Pine Key business sent an Oakland woman into such a rage that she slashed it and threatened the business owners with a knife, according to deputies.
Elizabeth McSurdy, 30, told deputies that the sign on the R&T Vynal Signs property “ruined her chill,” according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. One of the owners took a photo of McSurdy leaving after Friday’s confrontation.
After threatening the business owners, she drove south. Deputies pulled her over at mile marker 19.
Monroe Deputy Becky Herrin, the sheriff’s office public information officer, said McSurdy denied involvement in the confrontation until a deputy showed her the photo the business owner took.
“She denied threatening the men, but admitted to holding the knife during the confrontation,” Herrin said.
Deputies found the knife in her glove compartment.
McSurdy was booked on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. She was released from county jail after posting a $10,250 bond Saturday morning.
