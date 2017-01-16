Worker dies inside a wastewater trench

A utility worker died Monday morning following an incident inside a wastewater trench located in a Key Largo subdivision. A colleague was rushed to the hospital.
Rescue workers also evacuated people in the immediate area because of a possible gas leak, said Deputy Becky Herrin, public information officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The subdivision is on the ocean side of mile marker 106 in Key Largo.
Details of how the man died or what exactly he and his co-worker were doing at the time of the incident were not immediately available. It’s also not yet clear on the cause of the gas leak and if the two incidents are related.
The workers are not employees of the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, an official with the district said. The condition of the surviving utility worker was not immediately known.
Comments