Coast Guard searching for overboard cruise passenger

A U.S. Coast Guard search began Thursday for a passenger who fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship about 33 miles off Key Largo.
At 1:49 a.m., the Independence of the Seas crew relayed a report that a 22-year-old man went overboard from the ship’s 12th deck.
In addition to a Station Islamorada boat and the Cutter Margaret Norvell, a Coast Guard helicopter and airplane have been deployed.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
