Florida Keys

December 22, 2016 11:40 AM

Coast Guard searching for overboard cruise passenger

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A U.S. Coast Guard search began Thursday for a passenger who fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship about 33 miles off Key Largo.

At 1:49 a.m., the Independence of the Seas crew relayed a report that a 22-year-old man went overboard from the ship’s 12th deck.

In addition to a Station Islamorada boat and the Cutter Margaret Norvell, a Coast Guard helicopter and airplane have been deployed.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Florida Keys

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet Snowflake the alpaca, a resident of the Monroe County Sheriff's animal farm

View more video

FLKeysnews.com


Visit our partners in the Keys: Florida Keys Keynoter & The Reporter

Editor's Choice Videos