Cops say he ran from them at high speed. Almost a half hour later, he called 911

Homestead’s Jason Dyer allegedly drove from pursuing Monroe County sheriff’s deputies Saturday like a mischievous 6-year-old sprinting away from his mother in Dadeland Mall.
And, like that 6-year-old crying “Mommy!” after he trips, Dyer wound up calling 911 for deputies’ help after he crashed.
Dyer faces four felony counts of fleeing law enforcement and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident. The charges play in rhythm with convictions of general unruliness in the 38-year-old’s past: resisting arrest without violence (twice); resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct; misdemeanor battery; cocaine possession; habitually knowingly driving without a license; doing 65 mph in a 30 mph zone and his license being suspended twice for not paying the fines on time.
Speed also started this wee hours adventure in Marathon. According to the Monroe County sheriff’s office, around 3 a.m., deputies spotted Dyer’s white BMW blowing north on 45th Street at about 90 mph. A deputy quickly went after Dyer, who accelerated. The deputy’s sergeant ordered him off the chase because of the high speeds.
Several more deputies failed to stop Dyer. What could stop him: his own driving.
Around 3:34 a.m., deputies got reports of a white BMW upside down on Old Highway in Islamorada near mile marker 87. When they got there, they didn’t find Dyer.
But 911 got a call from Dyer. He was injured and needed help.
Dyer was taken to Mariners Hospital. His injuries treated, he was released and booked at 2:57 a.m. Sunday.
