Vandals smash windows of tourist trolleys and mark them with pink paint

Four trolleys owned by Historic Tours of America, a Key West-based sightseeing company, sustained a total of nearly $10,000 in damage after vandals smashed windshields and left marks in pink spray-paint, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in tracking down who was behind the vandalism, which happened between Oct. 14-17 while the trolleys were parked on a vacant lot at the entrance to Key Haven on Stock Island, reports state.
“Someone used a concrete block to smash windows and headlights on the vehicles,” said Deputy Becky Herrin, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
On one trolley, someone spray-painted “F--- Da Po Po,” slang for police, according to photos released by Herrin.
Paint was also used to deface windows, advertisements and on one of HTA’s eagle logos.
Deputy Lazaro Valdes took the initial report and Detective Dave Chavka is the lead investigator on the case.
Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff's Office. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously online at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
