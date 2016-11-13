He posted pictures of his naked ex-girlfriend — and that’s revenge porn, cops say

A Florida Keys Island man has been charged with sexual cyberharassment after prosecutors said he posted a naked photo of his ex-girlfriend on Facebook and made threats that many more were to come.
Michael Hamel, Jr., 33, who is already facing charges of cocaine possession and domestic battery from a June arrest, is now charged with harassing his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.
“Embarrassment number one, 5000 to go,” Hamel typed along with the Facebook photo of the woman’s “pelvic region,” that includes in the background her arm that bears an identifiable tattoo, according to the arrest affidavit.
The Keynoter is not publishing the ex-girlfriend’s name in the revenge porn case.
Hamel, who lives on Stock Island near Key West, remained jailed on Stock Island on $50,000 bond and is due to appear before Judge Wayne Miller at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West on Nov. 28 on the misdemeanor charge.
Hamel and the woman were together for three years.
On Sept. 22, she obtained a restraining order against Hamel, after which he began texting her former sister-in-law — who no longer speaks to Hamel but remained close to the woman — sexually explicit images of his ex and saying he would post many more if she “lets a guy around their child,” prosecutors said.
The ex sister-in-law said she doesn’t know who “the guy” is since Hamel’s ex isn’t seeing anyone. She said Hamel through text and Snapchat sent sexually explicit photos but, she only captured one.
The photos were taken while the two were still a couple and she gave consent, said Assistant State Attorney Matt Krol, but at no time did the woman agree to have them posted or shared.
Florida law states someone who agrees to have such a sexually explicit photograph taken “has a reasonable expectation the image will remain private.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments