Family-friendly things to do: County Fair and Jazz in the Gardens

Thursday
“FEEL THE WOW” UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS
Discover the kid in you at this spectacular show that brings a fresh, hip vibe to family entertainment. UniverSoul, now celebrating its 25th year, features a multicultural conglomeration of performers from virtually every corner of the globe. You’ll see everything from death-defying acrobatics to exotic animals, including the High Wire, motor bikes and the Giant Wheel of Death.
Details: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday; running through March 25; at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy. (one mile west of I-75); Miramar; Ticketmaster; $15-$33, under 12 months free.
BE THERE! MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
The ultimate day of family fun is back, offering almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrill-seekers (check out the new Hard Rock, Hyper Loop, Frog Hopper and Wiggle Worm), 50 games of skill, live shows and music (Ginuwine and The Sugarhill Gang perform at 8 p.m. Saturday), and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.
Details: Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday, running through April 8, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $12; free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.
Friday
DWNTWN MOVIE NIGHT “DESPICABLE ME 3”
Bi-monthly series features free, family-friendly flicks at various locations in Downtown Miami. This month’s selection continues the adventures of ex-super-villain Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), his adorable daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes and, of course the Minions. There will be food and cocktails available for purchase, plus games, prizes and giveaways.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami; www.miamidda.com/movienights; free.
SOUTHLAND MALL FESTIVE FRIDAYS
Welcome the Center Stage Miami Dance Academy as it presents its first Festive Friday performance, with impressive choreography. Plus, from 10 a.m. Saturday through March 31, kids can take their pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday at Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; www.mysouthlandmall.com; free.
Saturday
26TH SEASON FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Lords, ladies and wenches, get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter hits town, with seven themed weekends. The sixth, “Kilts & Colleens,” helps celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a taste of the Scottish and Celtic traditions of the North Seas. So wear green and feel the luck of the Irish! Plus, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, live Celtic music, jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday, running on weekends through March 25, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under.
CITYPLACE DORAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY BLOCK PARTY
“Feel the Green” and help celebrate CityPlace Doral’s one-year anniversary with this family-friendly party featuring face painters, themed arts and crafts for the kids, a cotton candy machine, beats by DJ Legato & Kat Lane, an authentic Celtic dance routine, strolling street performers, live mural artists and green beer for Mom and Dad.
Details: 2-10 p.m. Saturday at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; www.cityplacedoral.com; free.
MUSICAL THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated Disney classic tale of transformation and tolerance brings a few twists, such as a mysterious dog named Worm, who replaces the book Bella is reading with a magical one that allows the book’s characters to communicate with her.
Details: 2 p.m. Saturday, running through March 22, at Actor’s Playhouse, Balcony Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org; $20
A JAZZED-UP WEEKEND JAZZ IN THE GARDENS
Back for its 13th year, this festival features the best in jazz, R&B, soul and hip-hop: Saturday’s performers include A. Randolph, Smokey Robinson, Trombone Shorty, Fantasia and Chaka Khan, while Sunday’s bill features Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Pieces of a Dream, Avery Sunshine, Walter Beasley, Joe and Anita Baker. Mixed in are ‘90s faves Salt-‘N-Pepa, Kid ‘N Play, Biz Markie and Trick Daddy.
Details: 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; Ticketmaster or www.jazzinthegardens.com; single-day $69-$86; two-day pass $96-$222.
DISNEY CLASSIC ALADDIN JR.
Enter “A Whole New World” with this musical adventure filled with magic and the power of love. Based on Disney’s 1992 Oscar-winning animated film, the show tells the tale of street urchin Aladdin, who uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry the beautiful princess Jasmine.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, running through April 7, at Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Royal Palm Plaza, Boca Raton; www.showtimeboca.com; $15.
THEY’VE GOT TALENT YOUTH MUSIC FESTIVAL
Second-annual festival features eight performers who made the final cut: Arrowhead, Dayana Maza, Ex Presidents, Peach, Play on Words, Ripcord, Unnamed and YMU Jazz Combo. There will also be bites by Della’s Test Kitchen, a pop-up skate park, interactive creative workshops for the whole family, and a performance by the Spam All-Stars.
Details: 5-10 p.m. Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.rhythmfoundation.com; $5 suggested donation.
Sunday
NEW WORLD SYMPHONY CONCERT FOR KIDS
In celebration of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, the NWS welcomes his daughter Jamie as host for an all-Bernstein concert featuring orchestral hits from his Broadway shows “West Side Story,” “Candide,” “On the Town,” “Fancy Free” and more. Arrive early to meet the NWS Fellows at the Instrument Petting Zoo.
Details: 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; www.nws.edu; $20.
PNC ARTS ALIVE FREE ARTS! FAMILY DAYS
Monthly event offers free admission to the gallery and interactive arts activities. March celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday month as kids use their bodies and a variety of instruments to explore the rhythms and rhymes of his wonderful stories and characters.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Art and Culture Center/Hollywood, 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood; www.artandculturecenter.org; free.
GET LUCKY EDITION THE MIAMI FLEA
The Arts + Entertainment District presents the greatest flea market in South Florida, a family-friendly gathering that brings together groups of artisans, local coffee and beverage shops, restaurants, entrepreneurs and creative souls. This month, extend your St. Patrick’s Day celebration with raffles, a poker tournament for the grown-ups and local live music by Sunny South, Nacho Londoner and DJ Master Feathers.
Details: 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Canvas, 90 NE 17th St., Miami; register at www.eventbrite.com; free.
THE MAGIC OF SHADOW DANCING CATAPULT
Unique dance company featured on “America’s Got Talent” will amaze you with its blend of story-telling and acrobatic sculpture. The dancers work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible, moving shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us, such as a mountain, a full-size elephant, a helicopter, a house with a window, and people inside the window.
Details: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $25-$40; student tickets available.
Free For All
IN CONCERT FLORIDA YOUTH ORCHESTRA
Bring a blanket and chair to relax and enjoy this free, family-friendly classical music concert.
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.
