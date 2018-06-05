Road Ranger hit by his own truck after driver plows into it on highway, FHP says

A Road Ranger was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when a car slammed into his parked truck on the shoulder of Interstate 595 in Davie, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes under the Florida's Turnpike overpass.
According to FHP, Alfredo Falcon, 53, who works for the state's Road Ranger program, had pulled onto the shoulder to help a motorist.
When he was done, he started walking back to his truck and that's when he was hit by his own truck, which had been hit by a Lexus sedan. FHP said Sarit Zarur, 29, of Plantation, "failed to use due care," lost control of her Lexus and hit the back of Falcon's truck.
"The road ranger was struck by his truck and pushed onto the median divider wall," a trooper said in the incident report.
Zarur, who along with her passenger suffered minor injuries, was charged with careless driving, according to FHP.
Falcon was taken to Broward General for "serious" injuries.
It was not clear Tuesday night what the extent of the injuries were.
Road Rangers are tasked with helping stranded motorists on Florida highways. Drivers are supposed to move over or slow down by 20 mph from the posted speed limit when passing emergency vehicles.
This isn't the first time a Road Ranger has been hurt by a driver who rammed into a parked truck.
In January, Zucchero Cole, 23, was inside his parked truck on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Cypress Creek Road when someone slammed into the back, according to the Palm Beach Post. He was injured.
In December 2016, a Road Ranger suffered head injuries when a car hit him on Interstate 95 in Miami as he helped another motorist.
