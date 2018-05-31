Video shows two officers striking man with batons. The department is investigating.

Video surfaced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that shows two Hallandale Beach police officers repeatedly striking a man with batons as they shout "get on the ground."
The man can then be seen being thrown to the ground as he screams in pain. Someone can be heard off camera yelling, "He didn't do anything. Stop f---ing hitting him."
The department responded to the minute-long video about two hours after it appeared on Twitter under the handle 1.
"We are aware of the video that was released to the media today," Capt. Captain Ra Shana A. Dabney-Donovan said in a news release. "We ask that the public and the media remain patient while we conduct a thorough and objective internal affairs investigation. We also would like the opportunity to obtain all video surveillance from the area that will depict the entire incident."
Police also shed light on the incident, which according to a police report, happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.
According to police, Daniel Dunkelberger stole someone's cellphone and charger from their car and then "tensed his body to impede officer from placing him under arrest."
"The defendant was re-directed to the ground where he landed in the crawling position and braced his body to prevent officer from placing him in restraints," the officer wrote in Dunkelberger's arrest report.
Dunkelberger was arrested and charged with burglary and resisting arrest.
The person who posted the video saw the incident differently.
"Police brutality in broad daylight on Hallandale Beach Blvd," the poster wrote. "Police heavily beat this man up busted his head open led him to bleed heavily. The man is known around the area to be a mentally challenged individual."
