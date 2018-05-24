Man shows up at hospital with a gunshot wound and later dies, cops say

Pembroke Pines police asked for the community's help Thursday in finding the "violent suspect(s)" who detectives say fatally shot a 20-year-old man the night before.
"Based on the information we have gathered thus far, we believe that this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence," police said in a news release. "There is no continued threat to the community stemming from this incident. However, as a violent suspect(s) remains at large, we are asking for all residents who live in the area ... to please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department if they have any information pertaining to this incident.
According to police, Tyler Rowe showed up at Memorial Hospital Pembroke Wednesday night with at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, police said.
Police say Rowe was shot in the area of the Gatehouse At Pine Lake Apartments, 8530 SW First St. Police believe the shooter or shooters may also have access to the adjacent Heron's Pond community.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-471-TIPS (8477).
