Broward deputy stole 'Fifty Shades' DVD and Deadpool action figures from Walmart, cops say

Broward Sheriff Deputy Henry Guzman had a routine.
He'd walk into a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart, head to the electronics department, grab two DVDs and then go to a nearby toy aisle where he used his department-issued vest to hide them, BSO said Monday.
Over the span of three visits, Guzman, wearing his uniform, managed to steal about $200 worth of merchandise, including movies such as "Fifty Shades Freed" and "Dirt," and "Deadpool" and "Star Wars" action figures, according to BSO.
On Monday, Guzman, a 13-year-veteran, assigned to the Tamarac area as a road patrol deputy, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor petit theft.
"Absolutely no one is above the law," Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said in a news release. "His actions are disgraceful, and in no way are a reflection of the good, hardworking men and women of the Broward Sheriff's Office."
The Public Corruption Unit began investigating Guzman after receiving a tip that he had been stealing from the Walmart store, 3001 N. State Road 7, in Lauderdale Lakes.
According to Guzman's arrest report, Guzman, who was working an off-duty detail at Florida Medical Center, walked into the store May 2, went straight to the electronics department and "picked up several DVDs." He then headed to a toy aisle, a detective wrote in the report.
"In the toy aisle, Defendant Guzman concealed two DVDs inside his inner vest and grabbed two Marvel action figures," the detective wrote. Guzman then paid for one action figure and set the second aside, according to the report.
"After the transaction was completed, Defendant Guzman exited the store, passing all points of sale with two DVDs concealed in his vest and one stolen action figure," the detective said.
According to the report, Guzman repeated his actions at least two more times at the same Walmart: Once on May 9 and once on May 17.
Between both trips, Guzman got away with at least four more DVDs, BSO said.
Guzman has been suspended with pay, but will likely be suspended without pay after the Broward State Attorney's Office formally files the charges, the department said.
"I commend the work of the Public Corruption Unit for its commitment to hold deputies accountable for any criminal activity," Israel said in the release.
