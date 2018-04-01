Pimp prostituted her, she told cops, and made her do slave labor around his mom’s houses

A Florida man is charged with slavery and pimping in federal court after a woman escaped to tell cops a story of sex, beatings and hard labor that stretched from Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Alston Orlando Leroy Williams, 42, of Lake Worth faces one count of sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of forced labor trafficking. According to his original arrest report from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, it’s that last violation that pushed one of Williams’ victims to risk his wrath.
The woman told police during the six years she’d known Williams, he’d forced her to have sex with other men; forced her to have sex with him; forced her to do chores around the house he shared with his mother in Lake Worth; punished her by slapping her in her private area so hard she bled or shoving sewing needles into her buttocks; and had threatened to kill her and her family if she escaped or talked to law enforcement.
In November, Williams took her to St. Thomas and made her help clean up Hurricane Irma damage to his mother’s house, she said. While being forced to “use a chain saw and pick up very large logs and branches,” the arrest report read, the woman decided “she couldn’t take this anymore and decided to get help when she got back to Florida.”
The woman’s father and the woman got in touch with PBCSO on Nov. 29. Later that day, the agency set up in a hotel and called the woman via an ad on backpage.com. Williams dropped her off at the hotel, then parked at a restaurant a block away. While cops took her to a law enforcement office, the woman texted Williams they were headed for an ATM — she knew Williams would be tracking her cell phone’s movements via the “Life 360” phone application.
That was when she told police about Williams. She met him, she said, through a friend and he convinced her to move into his Tamarac home where several other women also lived. At first, she worked for an escort agency. Later, he moved her into his mother’s house in Lake Worth where all three resided. At that point, Williams made himself her sole pimp.
On a good night, she told PBCSO, she’d make $2,000. Williams, as is pimp custom, would take it all. He had her credit cards, bank records other forms of identification.
She’d escaped twice, but Williams had found her both times. After the second time, Williams said a third escape would mean death for her mother and father.
As she spoke with PBCSO, she texted Williams that her “date” wanted a second, then a third hour with her. Once she finished her story, all returned to the hotel. She told Williams she was ready for her pickup.
PBSCO arrested Williams when he showed up.
