Kai Koerber, 17, speaks about his experience as a black student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the wake of the school shooting in Februrary.
Kai Koerber, 17, speaks about his experience as a black student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the wake of the school shooting in Februrary. Nadege Green WLRN
Kai Koerber, 17, speaks about his experience as a black student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the wake of the school shooting in Februrary. Nadege Green WLRN

Broward County

Black Marjory Stoneman Douglas students want the movement to include their voices too

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

March 29, 2018 07:00 AM

Eleven percent of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 3,000 students are black, but you wouldn’t know it from the media coverage of the school’s horrific mass shooting in February or the gun control movement that sprung up in the aftermath.

Black students gathered in Parkland Wednesday said they felt overlooked and underrepresented by both the media and their peers leading the charge for more gun control. And some of the solutions meant to keep them safer in the wake of a gunman slaughtering 17 of their classmates leave them feeling more afraid than before.

Kai Koerber, a 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, returned to school after the shooting to see his slain classmates’ empty desks turned into memorials — and a campus swarming with police officers. To him, extra cops around doesn’t mean more people to protect him; it means more chances to become a victim of police brutality.

Kai worries that police will racially profile students and treat them as “potential criminals,” particularly students of color.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s bad enough we have to return with clear backpacks,” he said. “Should we also return with our hands up?”

Rev. Rosalind Osgood, a Broward County school board member, said Kai’s comments are exactly why black students’ voices need to be elevated. Without this conversation, she said, she would have never thought of that consequence of heightened police staffing.

Osgood, tapped by Debbie Wasserman-Schultz to join a state gun violence task force, said the policy created by adults won’t be effective without input from the students it’s meant to protect. She accepted Wasserman-Schultz’ invitation to the panel with the caveat that she could bring her mentee, Stoneman Douglas student Mei-Ling Ho-Shing.

“I don’t want the minority kids to be angry and feel that they’re being ignored,” she said. “I don’t think anybody’s intentionally excluding them, but nobody’s intentionally including them either.”

Including black students in the gun violence conversation means broadening the topic from mass shootings to police-involved shootings, said Tifanny Burks, a community organizer with Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, which helped gather the students on Wednesday.

Burks said black students told her the return to a school newly swarming with law enforcement officers was jarring, especially for a generation that grew up in the era of Trayvon Martin and Alton Sterling.

“They were shook. It felt like there was a thousand police there,” she said. “Having all those police there made their school feel like a prison.”

Now that some students have started to talk about how the assumption that more police officers means less fear doesn’t apply to then, Burks said she hopes that this jump starts a conversation about more inclusive solutions.

“Is the solution to less gun violence more guns, just with police officers’ names on them?” she said. “We have to have that conversation.”

More Videos

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School 39

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School

Pause
Police search for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint 54

Police search for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 49

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school

Students walked out to protest gun violence. Here are their videos. 96

Students walked out to protest gun violence. Here are their videos.

Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting 243

Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses 88

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

Students from high schools in Coconut Grove march to Miami City Hall 25

Students from high schools in Coconut Grove march to Miami City Hall

Douglas students mark one-month anniversary of school shooting with walkout 55

Douglas students mark one-month anniversary of school shooting with walkout

Students from American High walkout in support of Douglas 21

Students from American High walkout in support of Douglas

Burglar breaks in through baby's bedroom window 31

Burglar breaks in through baby's bedroom window

Ke’Shon Newman’s brother was shot nine times on Chicago’s South Side, where gun violence is a daily threat. Now, Ke’Shon is heading to Washington to march with high school students from Parkland, Fla. New York Times

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School 39

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School

Pause
Police search for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint 54

Police search for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 49

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school

Students walked out to protest gun violence. Here are their videos. 96

Students walked out to protest gun violence. Here are their videos.

Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting 243

Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses 88

Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

Students from high schools in Coconut Grove march to Miami City Hall 25

Students from high schools in Coconut Grove march to Miami City Hall

Douglas students mark one-month anniversary of school shooting with walkout 55

Douglas students mark one-month anniversary of school shooting with walkout

Students from American High walkout in support of Douglas 21

Students from American High walkout in support of Douglas

Burglar breaks in through baby's bedroom window 31

Burglar breaks in through baby's bedroom window

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School

View More Video