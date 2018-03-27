U.S. Coast Guard helicopter finds overdue kayaker in the Everglades

The search for an Illinois man two days late returning from an Everglades kayaking trip ended Tuesday morning when a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter found him safe.
#Update An @USCG Air Station Miami Helicopter has located the missing kayaker safe; verified by @EvergladesNPS.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 27, 2018
The National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for Lockport, Illinois resident James Soltis, who embarked on a Everglades Wilderness Waterway kayaking trip to the Everglades National Park Rangers March 15. Soltis was supposed to be back Sunday. His daughter reported his lateness to the National Park Service Monday evening. The National Park Service called Coast Guard Sector Key West at 10 p.m. with a help request.
A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew out of Air Station Miami conducted a first light search Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments