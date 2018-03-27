Everglades National Park
Everglades National Park Miami Herald File
Everglades National Park Miami Herald File

Broward County

U.S. Coast Guard helicopter finds overdue kayaker in the Everglades

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 27, 2018 08:20 AM

The search for an Illinois man two days late returning from an Everglades kayaking trip ended Tuesday morning when a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter found him safe.

The National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for Lockport, Illinois resident James Soltis, who embarked on a Everglades Wilderness Waterway kayaking trip to the Everglades National Park Rangers March 15. Soltis was supposed to be back Sunday. His daughter reported his lateness to the National Park Service Monday evening. The National Park Service called Coast Guard Sector Key West at 10 p.m. with a help request.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew out of Air Station Miami conducted a first light search Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School

View More Video