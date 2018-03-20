She’ll go from the hospital to jail after deputies say she intentionally drove into a sheriff’s station

A woman who detectives say purposely drove her car carrying accelerants into a Broward Sherrif's Office substation is now facing charges of arson and burglary.
Lasandra Johnson, 34, who was still hospitalized Tuesday after being injured in the fiery crash, has a long rap sheet including drug and domestic violence arrests.
Deputies say just before 11:30 a.m. Monday Johnson rammed her red Toyota Camry into the community service room of BSO’s South Broward office, 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.
When the car hit the building, flames erupted, BSO said.
A worker inside helped Johnson out of the car. Johnson was the taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood for treatment.
A BSO employee who was hurt while evacuating was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital South as a precaution, the department said.
Detectives in BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit were still investigating Wednesday to determine why Johnson drove into the building..
Anyone with information is asked to call contact Det. Mark Warsaw at 954-321-4311 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
