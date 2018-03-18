He embezzled $2.2 million. The Internal Revenue Service wants its cut

The prison time and restitution in the sentence received by Pompano Beach’s Timothy Beverley send a message: If you’re going to rip off a company for millions, give the Internal Revenue Service its thousands. And don’t lie about it to the government.
Beverley, 61, got seven years and six months in federal prison on Friday after being found guilty on four counts of wire fraud, four counts of filing fraudulent tax returns and five counts of false statements to the United States. Beverley did five years for wire fraud from 2005-2010
The wire fraud charges stem from Beverley’s actions after being given signature authority on a company’s bank accounts, as aircraft dealer Majestic Jet did: He embezzled more than $2.2 million.
By not telling the U.S. Probation Office about his illegal supplemental income, he was adjudged to have committed the false statements crime.
The Justice Department says, “Beverly also stole funds directly from Majestic’s business bank accounts and used the money to pay for personal expenses including his boat and rent. Beverley did not report this income on his 2010 through 2013 personal tax returns.”
That’s the source of the tax fraud charges and the $634,906 restitution to the IRS. Beverley’s sentence makes no mention of restitution to Majestic Jet.
Beverley is still paying on the $18,171,756 restitution from his previous wire fraud case.
