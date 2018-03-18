Pompano Beach’s Timothy Beverley got seven years, six months in prison for stealing $2.2 million from Majestic Jet, then not declaring it to the U.S. Probation Office or the Internal Revenue Service. That counts as wire fraud with a tax fraud chaser.
Pompano Beach’s Timothy Beverley got seven years, six months in prison for stealing $2.2 million from Majestic Jet, then not declaring it to the U.S. Probation Office or the Internal Revenue Service. That counts as wire fraud with a tax fraud chaser. Miami Herald File
Pompano Beach’s Timothy Beverley got seven years, six months in prison for stealing $2.2 million from Majestic Jet, then not declaring it to the U.S. Probation Office or the Internal Revenue Service. That counts as wire fraud with a tax fraud chaser. Miami Herald File

Broward County

He embezzled $2.2 million. The Internal Revenue Service wants its cut

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 18, 2018 12:21 PM

The prison time and restitution in the sentence received by Pompano Beach’s Timothy Beverley send a message: If you’re going to rip off a company for millions, give the Internal Revenue Service its thousands. And don’t lie about it to the government.

Beverley, 61, got seven years and six months in federal prison on Friday after being found guilty on four counts of wire fraud, four counts of filing fraudulent tax returns and five counts of false statements to the United States. Beverley did five years for wire fraud from 2005-2010

The wire fraud charges stem from Beverley’s actions after being given signature authority on a company’s bank accounts, as aircraft dealer Majestic Jet did: He embezzled more than $2.2 million.

By not telling the U.S. Probation Office about his illegal supplemental income, he was adjudged to have committed the false statements crime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Justice Department says, “Beverly also stole funds directly from Majestic’s business bank accounts and used the money to pay for personal expenses including his boat and rent. Beverley did not report this income on his 2010 through 2013 personal tax returns.”

That’s the source of the tax fraud charges and the $634,906 restitution to the IRS. Beverley’s sentence makes no mention of restitution to Majestic Jet.

Beverley is still paying on the $18,171,756 restitution from his previous wire fraud case.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Douglas students mark one-month anniversary of school shooting with walkout

View More Video