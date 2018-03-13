Fort Lauderdale elects first openly gay mayor

Fort Lauderdale has elected its first openly gay mayor.
Hallandale Beach is getting closer to having a full government.
And one city now has money for public safety and parks projects.
These were among the decisions Broward voters made in six city elections on Tuesday: Hallandale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the Sea, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs and Pompano Beach. In the first four cities, voters chose mayors or commissioners. In Coral Springs and Pompano Beach, they voted on citywide referendums.
Never miss a local story.
In Fort Lauderdale, Dean Trantalis, 64, a Wilton Manors attorney, defeated Bruce Roberts, 70, the city’s former police chief, to replace longtime mayor Jack Seiler, who could not run because of term limits. Trantalis will be the city’s first openly gay mayor.
Trantalis, who served on the commission from 2002 to 2006 and was elected again in 2013, garnered about 65 percent of the votes. Roberts received about 35 percent.
In Hallandale Beach, five people vied to fill a seat left vacant by Anthony Sanders, who resigned in August after the Broward Inspector General’s Office accused him of funneling nearly $1 million into his non-profit organization.
The candidates included Mike Butler, Ann “Annie” Henigson ,William “Bill” Julian, Thomas W. Sands and John Stassi.
Butler, a political newcomer, received 61 percent of the vote. Julian was the second closest with about 23 percent of the vote.
Butler will join a Hallandale Beach commission embroiled in controversy. In January, Mayor Joy Cooper was arrested on felony charges including money laundering and campaign finance violations. After she was removed from office, Vice Mayor Keith London became the city’s mayor, leaving his seat open.
Tuesday’s vote means Butler will serve until November, when Sanders’ term would have ended.
Meanwhile, Coral Springs and Pompano Beach asked residents for millions of dollars to fund infrastructure improvements. In Coral Springs, voters rejected all three of the ballot questions, totaling $77.8 million. In Pompano Beach, voters approved all three projects totaling $181 million.
Also decided Tuesday:
▪ Fort Lauderdale: For the District 2 seat, Steven Glassman beat Tim Smith. Glassman, a retired administrator for the Broward County Cultural Division, received 61 percent of the vote, while Smith, who previously served on the commission, garnered 39 percent of the vote.
In the District 4 race, Benjamin “Ben” Sorrensen, a preacher and sales training executive, narrowly defeated Warren Sturman, a cardiologist. Sorrensen received slightly more than 50 percent of the votes.
▪ Lauderdale-By-The Sea: Chris Vincent beat Mark Brown to become the city’s next mayor, with 53 percent of the votes.Mayor Scot Sasser didn’t seek re-election.
For the open commission seat, incumbent Elliot Sokolow sailed to victory over challenger Alan Bluestein with nearly 67 percent of the vote. Bluestein, who has only lived in the city for two and a half years, is a financial adviser, according to the Sun Sentinel.
▪ Pembroke Pines: Three candidates, Thomas “Tom” Good, Ismael “Izzy” Monroig Jr. and Ted Victor, competed for the District 1 seat. Good won with about 47 percent of the vote.
In the District 4 race, incumbent Angelo Castillo overwhelmingly beat David Tringo. Castillo, who has been on the commission since 2004, received 69 percent of the vote.
Comments