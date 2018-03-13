It was her mother’s salmon sauce that won this sixth-grader the Broward spelling bee

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 152 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students hold rally in memory of massacre classmates Pause 185 Confessed school shooter Cruz makes court appearance 143 Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 49 911 caller: Stoneman Douglas is being 'shot up' 214 Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 64 Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 28 Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas 202 Parents of Parkland school shooting victims implore Florida legislators to 'take action' 22 Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in Sunrise 101 Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Simone Kaplan, a sixth-grader at St. Bonaventure Catholic School spells 'aioli' Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Davie, to win the Broward County 78th Annual Miami Herald Spelling Bee. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

Simone Kaplan, a sixth-grader at St. Bonaventure Catholic School spells 'aioli' Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Davie, to win the Broward County 78th Annual Miami Herald Spelling Bee. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald