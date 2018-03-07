Stormy Daniels’ dress from alleged Trump affair to be auctioned, strip club claims

Adult film star Stormy Daniels will auction the dress she says she wore during her alleged 2006 affair with President Donald Trump during an appearance at Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale Friday and Saturday.
That’s according to the strip club’s Facebook page, which claims “This is Stormy Daniels first public appearance since filing a lawsuit against the President regarding the alleged affair.”
Daniels filed suit Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement with Trump attorney Michael Cohen Oct. 28, 2016, 11 days before Trump’s election victory. The suit tries to cancel the agreement because Trump didn’t sign it himself.
The Associated Press reading of the lawsuit says it claims the Daniels-Trump affair lasted from 2006 until “well into the year 2007.”
Trump married current First Lady Melania Trump in 2005.
“Stormy no longer wishes to remain silent and, in association with Solid Gold, will be auctioning off the alleged dress live on stage worn during their supposed encounter,” Solid Gold’s Facebook post says.
The auction will be live on stage Friday and Saturday at midnight. The club says a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the #METOO movement.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
