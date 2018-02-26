Sun Sentinel chief Howard Saltz to step down

Howard Saltz, the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Sun Sentinel, is stepping down from his post. Sources told the Miami Herald his last day at the newspaper will be Feb. 28.
The name of Saltz’s replacement has not yet been made public. Sun Sentinel staffers were informed of Saltz’s impending departure via email on Monday.
Saltz’s replacement is reportedly a woman currently working at sister publication the Orlando Sentinel. The only female listed among the Orlando Sentinel’s executive management team is Lisa Cianci, assistant managing editor of local news.
Both papers are owned by the Chicago-based media company Tronc, whose portfolio includes the New York Daily News and The Baltimore Sun.
Saltz became publisher and editor-in-chief of the Sun Sentinel in August 2016, replacing former publisher and CEO Howard Greenberg, who retired after three decades of service.
Previously, Saltz was named editor of the Sentinel in 2011. Under his watch, the paper won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its investigation into rampant off-duty speeding by South Florida police.
Before joining the Sentinel, Saltz served as editor-in-chief of four papers for the Denver-based MediaNews Group and eventually led the company’s digital division.
